Home / Politics / New MP Ramvir Bidhuri urges BJP chief to relieve him as Delhi assembly LoP

New MP Ramvir Bidhuri urges BJP chief to relieve him as Delhi assembly LoP

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri contested the recently held general elections from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency

BJP
The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who was elected to the Lok Sabha, has requested party president JP Nadda to relieve him from the post of the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly.

Bidhuri contested the recently held general elections from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Bidhuri said he has decided to resign from membership of the Delhi assembly following his election from the South Delhi seat and written to the BJP national president to be relieved from the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

He said according to rules, he needs to resign from either the assembly or the Lok Sabha within 14 days of the notification being issued. Therefore, he will be resigning from the membership of the assembly on June 18, Bidhuri said.

The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The number will come down to seven after his resignation. The party has yet to announce the name of next Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Bidhuri said that as per the rules, he needs to resign from either the Assembly or the Lok Sabha within 14 days of the notification being issued. Therefore, he will be resigning from the membership of the Assembly on June 18.

Also Read

WATCH: Vijender Singh on why he joined BJP day after sharing anti-BJP posts

Centre planning to procure 1 million tonne of chana dal at market price

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress to join BJP

Motion of confidence: Delhi Assembly initiates discussion moved by CM

AAP govt wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly, CM says no party MLA defected

Water crisis in Delhi sponsored by BJP, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Address issues raised by OBC leaders on hunger strike: BJP leader Munde

Rahul, Aaditya should apologise for remarks over EVMs: Sanjay Nirupam

EC should release data on EVMs found faulty in LS polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Kerala min slams BJP as NCERT modifies Babri Masjid demolition references

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsDelhiLok Sabha electionsElection Results 2024BJP

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story