9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership indicated that in the remaining 10 months of the 17th Lok Sabha, until the notification for the 2024 polls, the Modi government would focus on welfarism, with emphasis on implementing schemes for the poor and women, and hope to win a third successive general election on the back of the PM’s continued popularity among the people. It also noted the government’s strides in infrastructure development and establishing universities and medical colleges, with India emerging as the fifth-largest economy.

Marking its ninth anniversary on Friday, the Narendra Modi government described its rule at the Centre, from the time it took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, to now, as that of “seva (service), sushasan (good governance), and garib kalyan (the welfare of the underprivileged)”.