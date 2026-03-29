Nitish Kumar's 20 years and Bihar's growth story: A look at his legacy

According to CPI (ML) L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Nitish expanded the social justice discourse at a time when it was reduced to reservation, but he became the biggest facilitator of the BJP at a very crucial time. In the CM’s defence, the old associate recalled that after Nitish severed ties with the BJP in 2022 and formed a government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, a college student who identified herself as an EBC, berated him at an event: “Do you want us to go back to being disempowered and taking care of cattle and our fields?” “That comment hit him hard,” the associate said, adding that Nitish probably suffered in his political career because he did not cultivate industrialists.