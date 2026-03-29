How West Asia conflict is shaping upcoming state election narratives

Palloor, a resident of Mahe in Puducherry, said that a ticket from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam to Kerala’s Kannur normally costs him around ₹24,000 — currently, its price is closer to ₹1 lakh. “Ideally, around 200,000-300,000 people used to come during polls from West Asia to Kerala. That is not happening this time, and will have implications on constituencies where the battle is close,” he said. In his constituency, Mahe, the margin of victory in the last election was a few hundred votes.