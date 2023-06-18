Home / Politics / Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in TN's Tiruvarur: Stalin

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi will be attending the inauguration of initiatives in memory of late DMK president M Karunanidhi

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will be attending the inauguration of initiatives in memory of late DMK president M Karunanidhi at Tiruvarur on June 20, his son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

While Kumar will inaugurate the 'Kalaignar Kottam', Yadav will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library, both established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district, Stalin said.

A 'kottam' in Tamil refers to a structure built in memory of someone highly respected.

In a letter to partymen, the DMK chief exhorted them to attend the June 20 event in good numbers. Stalin said he will unveil a statue of his father, who is a former Chief Minister, at the event, coinciding with Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations.

Topics :Nitish KumarM K StalinTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

