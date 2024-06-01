Home / Politics / No animal sacrifice performed near temple as claimed by Shivakumar: Kerala

Radhakrishnan also said that the government was investigating whether anything as alleged by the Karnataka Deputy CM happened anywhere else in Kerala

The managing committee of the temple in question had on Friday refuted Shivakumar's allegations and termed his claims as 100 per cent false | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
The Kerala government on Saturday reiterated that no animal sacrifice was held near a temple in the northern part of the state as claimed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said that Shivakumar had made a huge allegation that animal sacrifice was performed near the Rajarajeshwara temple at Taliparamba in Kannur district of the state against him, CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka.

"We investigated the claim and also contacted the Malabar Devaswom Board. The preliminary report we got states that nothing like that has happened in or near the temple. The Devaswom Board also confirmed it," the minister said.

He said that it needs to be examined why Shivakumar made such an allegation.

Radhakrishnan also said that the government was investigating whether anything as alleged by the Karnataka Deputy CM happened anywhere else in Kerala, even though according to initial reports such an incident has not occurred in the state.

He also said that animal sacrifices were prohibited by law since 1968 and therefore, it was unlikely that it took place in Kerala.

The managing committee of the temple in question had on Friday refuted Shivakumar's allegations and termed his claims as 100 per cent false.

The Special Branch has also given a report to the State Police Chief stating there is no evidence of any animal sacrifice taking place near a temple in Kerala as claimed by the Deputy CM of Karnataka.

Shivakumar on Thursday had claimed that a ritual named "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga", which involves the sacrifice of animals, was performed at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka.

Without revealing any names, he had alleged that some political people in Karnataka were getting the ritual done, and that 'aghoris' (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) were being consulted for it.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

