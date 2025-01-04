No benefit with sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah: Owaisi targets PM Modi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that there is no benefit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah and that the government should take steps to stop claims being filed in courts disputing the existing mosques or Dargahs.

The message behind sending the 'chadar' is that the government takes care of those who keep faith in the mosques. However, the BJP and Sangh Parivar people are going to courts stating that Khwaja Ajmeri Dargah is not a Dargah as was their argument with some mosques, he told reporters here.

The real work of the government is to put an end to such claims, Owaisi said.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by PM Modi at Ajmer Dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Asked about Modi sending the 'chadar', Owaisi said those belonging to the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits are approaching courts seeking excavations at several places in the country with the claim that existing mosque is not a mosque or a Dargah is not a Dargah. "If the Prime Minister wants, all these things will be stopped," he said.

More than seven such issues related to mosques are from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, he said.

On the Centre lodging a protest with China over the formation of two counties, Owaisi said the government seeks investment from China and is tolerating the import imbalance with the neighbouring country.

"This government is scared of China. What protest? They (China) are forming counties, dam on our land? Who will suffer if the dam is built," he asked.

Why has the government not been able to stop such actions by China, he further asked.