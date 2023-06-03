Home / Politics / No clarity in implementation of poll guarantees: BJP Karnataka chief

No clarity in implementation of poll guarantees: BJP Karnataka chief

The details of the implementation of the schemes should be made clear to the people, he said

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday asked the Congress government to bring out a white paper on the financial situation of the state and reveal the source of revenue for implementing the five poll promises of the party.

Addressing reporters here, BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said even while implementing the guarantees, the entire process lacked clarity.

The details of the implementation of the schemes should be made clear to the people, he said.

On the 10 kg free rice scheme for BPL families implemented by the state, Kateel wanted to know whether it would be an additional 10 kg rice, besides the 5 kg rice already being provided by the Centre.

Kateel said the state will face a deep financial crisis if the Congress is implementing the guarantees only with an eye on the coming elections to local bodies and the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The state government should convey to the public the source of income for the implementation of guarantees. The Congress had announced the schemes before elections without any clarity and is implementing them without clear-cut details, he alleged.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his Cabinet has decided to implement the ruling Congress's five poll guarantees, without any discrimination of caste or religion, and has fixed a timeline to operationalise the schemes within this financial year.

In its manifesto for the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to implement five guarantees -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, both in the age group of 18-25 (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on coming to power.

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

