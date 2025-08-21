No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday downplayed the meeting between MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying that maintaining communication is a tradition in the state.

Talking to reporters in Wardha, Pawar said, Many leaders meet one another as well as with the chief minister, irrespective of whether they are in power or not. Maintaining communication with each other is the tradition of the state. There is no need to give a political angle to this meeting.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at the latter's official bungalow Varsha' in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles.