Home / Politics / No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

Earlier, Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at the latter's official bungalow Varsha' in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles

Ajit Pawar, Ajit
Many leaders meet one another as well as with the chief minister, irrespective of whether they are in power or not: Ajit Pawar | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday downplayed the meeting between MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying that maintaining communication is a tradition in the state.

Talking to reporters in Wardha, Pawar said, Many leaders meet one another as well as with the chief minister, irrespective of whether they are in power or not. Maintaining communication with each other is the tradition of the state. There is no need to give a political angle to this meeting.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at the latter's official bungalow Varsha' in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles.

The meeting came after the first joint contest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections ended in a humiliating defeat on Wednesday. The two parties' joint panel failed to win any of the 21 seats in the polls.

Fadnavis had on Wednesday accused the two parties of politicising the credit society polls around the Thackeray brand.

There have been talks of a possible alliance between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, particularly after the Thackeray cousins shared a political stage last month on the issue of Marathi identity and imposition of the Hindi language in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Should leaders run govt from jail?': Shah defends PM, CM removal bills

Disqualification of MPs, MLAs: What Constitution, Supreme Court rulings say

'Death knell for democracy': Opposition slams Centre's PM, CM removal bills

Tharoor warns ban may push online gaming underground, calls for regulation

Left parties call bills to remove PM, CMs over criminal charges 'draconian'

Topics :Raj ThackerayDevendra Fadnavisajit pawarMaharashtra

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story