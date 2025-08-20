Tharoor warns ban may push online gaming underground, calls for regulation

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday criticised the government's move to ban online money gaming, warning that such a step would only push the industry underground and strengthen criminal networks.

He also said he had not studied the three Constitution amendment bills seeking to provide a framework for the removal of prime ministers, Union ministers, chief ministers and state ministers detained on serious criminal charges in any detail.

On the face of it, it is difficult to say it has any problem, but obviously if anyone does something wrong they should not be a minister anyway. I don't know if there is any other motive, he remarked.

Discussing the bill seeking to prohibit and regulate online gaming introduced in the Lok Sabha, he said, "I had written a very long article on the argument that by banning online gaming we are simply driving it underground, whereas it could be a useful source of revenue for the government if we legalise it, regulate it and tax it." ALSO READ: Online gaming bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid din over SIR issue He added that many countries have studied the issue in detail and concluded that regulation and taxation can generate funds for social causes, while bans merely enrich criminal mafias.

In a post on X, Tharoor recalled that he had gone on record in 2018 urging the government to legalise, regulate and tax online gaming, rather than drive it underground by banning it, which will merely enhance the profits of the mafia. It's a pity that the government seems to have derived no lessons from the experience of other countries that have considered this issue, he wrote. ALSO READ: Explainer: Online real money games and why govt is seeking to ban them He added that the bill should at least have been referred to a parliamentary committee to consider all the pros and cons before rushing it into law.