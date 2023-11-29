Home / Politics / No one can stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

No one can stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

They, Shah said in a reference to the intended beneficiaries of the law, have as much a right to citizenship as anyone else

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that the Central government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and no one can stop it.

Addressing a big rally here to launch the party's Lok Sabha campaign, Shah launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence and urged people to throw out her government and elect the BJP in the next assembly polls.

Lauding the turnout at the rally, he said this indicates the people's mood and claimed that the BJP will come to power with two-third majority in the state in 2026.

The BJP's performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will create the foundation of its win in the assembly polls, he said.

Turning to the contentious CAA issue, he said Banerjee has been opposing it but no one can stop its implementation, which has been in a limbo as the central government is yet to frame its rules amid the opposition's strong stand against the law.

They, Shah said in a reference to the intended beneficiaries of the law, have as much a right to citizenship as anyone else.

Shah was addressing the rally at the historic Esplanade, with an eye on setting the tone for the party's Lok Sabha campaign in the state.

The party had won 18, its highest ever, of the state's 42 seats in 2019.

Topics :Amit ShahCitizenship ActWest BengalBJP

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

