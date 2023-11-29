Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / TPCC leaders are puppets of Delhi Congress, can't protect Telangana: KTR

TPCC leaders are puppets of Delhi Congress, can't protect Telangana: KTR

Rama Rao admitted that there was dissatisfaction among people, and said that the party was willing to correct its mistakes in the next term

BS Web Team New Delhi
KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K T Rama Rao (KTR), said that Congress leaders in Telangana are puppets in the hands of the Congress leaders in Delhi, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He added that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders can not protect the rights of Telangana.

Making a sharp attack on Telangana Congress, KTR said, "Be careful with such people. Think wisely before casting your vote and do not believe in rumours."

KTR admitted that there was dissatisfaction among the people in Telangana, and said, "We are not saying that everything was done. More needs to be achieved, and some mistakes happened. We are human beings and not Gods."

Rama Rao said that the party was willing to correct its mistakes and everything would be completed in the next term. Urging the people to support BRS, KTR said, "We have done 90 things out of 100. Please see the transformation in the state, especially in Hyderabad. Several companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Foxconn set up companies in the city. Can’t we do those 10 things?"

KTR said that the BRS government, under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), implemented Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, and 24-hour free electricity supply, among other things. He said that the state has undergone a transformation since BRS took charge, the DC report said.

Rama Rao added that nobody loves Telangana more than the BRS. He said, Telangana is our strength and the state has a chief minister who is a visionary. In other parties, there are only brokers, buffoons, and cheats, Rama Rao said.

KTR cautioned people about the promises made by the Congress and said that the people of Telangana should avoid this trap to preserve the hard work BRS has done in the last few years.

Voting in Telangana will be held on Thursday, November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

