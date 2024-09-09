Not offended by remarks by someone on way out: Akhilesh's dig at Adityanath

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in an apparent dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said he is not offended by remarks made by "someone on his way out". Criticising the law and order situation in the state, Yadav said the the BJP government has made it a habit of being rebuked by the courts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Those who have no say in their own party, who will now pay heed to their words. Anyway, why should one feel bad by things said by someone on his way out," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

His comments came hours after Adityanath in a public rally hit out at the SP chief and said, "Those who used to consider power as their 'bapauti' (family property) have started realising that they will never return to Uttar Pradesh, that is why they are trying to conspire. They (SP) are trying to create anarchy. They have nothing to do with development and the safety of daughters and businessmen."



The CM had also targeted Yadav over the police encounter of Mangesh Yadav who was allegedly involved in the loot at a jeweller's shop in Sultanpur. "You tell me, if a dacoit is killed in an encounter with the police then the Samajwadi Party feels bad. You ask these people what should have happened," Adityanath said.

Yadav had earlier suggested that Mangesh Yadav's encounter was fake.

In his post later on Sunday, the SP chief added, "Under whom IPS officers remained absconding for months; there is talk of police stations earning Rs 15 lakhs per day; BJP members themselves are kidnapping the police; and where the Bulldozer Code has replaced the Penal Code; 'law and order' has become just a word.

"Those who have made it a habit to get rebuked by the court, it is better that they remain silent," Yadav said.