Home / Politics / Odisha CM likely to be chosen in BJP Parliamentary Party meet on June 7

Odisha CM likely to be chosen in BJP Parliamentary Party meet on June 7

The BJP trounced the BJD, which was ruling the state for 24 years in a row, winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly

BJP
At an election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the party's CM will be a Bhoomiputra' and the person will be sworn in on June 10
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The chief minister of Odisha's maiden government of the BJP is likely to be selected during its Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Friday, leaders of the saffron camp said.

The BJP trounced the BJD, which was ruling the state for 24 years in a row, winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Three of these 78 MLAs were ministers in the state earlier but it is not essential that the chief minister would be chosen from among the new assembly members only, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was elected from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, however, is also one of the front-runners for the chief minister's job.

Besides him, names of senior MLAs Suresh Pujari, Jayanarayan Mishra and K V Singh Deo are also doing the rounds as probable candidates for the chair.
 

"The Parliamentary Party is the highest decision-making body of the BJP and it will meet in New Delhi tomorrow," Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said.

The Parliamentary Party is likely to take the opinion of the MPs for the selection of Odisha's new chief minister.

The BJP leadership might also spring a surprise as it did in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by announcing CMs, whose names had not been anticipated by political experts, a senior leader said.

At an election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the party's CM will be a Bhoomiputra' and the person will be sworn in on June 10.

Meanwhile, preparations are being made to hold the new government's oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan, a sprawling park in Bhubaneswar.

Governor Raghubar Das will administer the oath of office to the new chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the function.

Also Read

2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections: Here's all you need to know

Odisha election result 2024: BJP crosses majority mark, BJD trails behind

Will win at least 12 LS seats, 110 Assembly constituencies in Odisha: BJD

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP fields Vaishnaw from Odisha; BJD extends support

AAP to go solo in Delhi Assembly polls, no tie-up with Cong yet: Gopal Rai

Rahul demands JPC probe into stock market fluctuations, Goyal hits back

New govt formation: PM Modi, ministers likely to take oath on June 9

Rahul misleading investors out of frustration after defeat: Piyush Goyal

Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Odisha BJPBJDOdisha AssemblyOdisha assembly elections

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story