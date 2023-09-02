'One Nation, One Election' will have positive impact on economy: Tomar

Lauding the Centre's decision to introduce 'One Nation, One Election', for which the government constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that this is a positive thinking and BJP has always remained in favour of this move.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "If the Lok Sabha elections and the Vidhan Sabha polls are held at the same time then it will have a positive impact on the economy of the country. The move will also strengthen the economy. It will save time and the government will get more time to push the agenda of development."

Narendra Singh Tomar further said that Prime Minster Modi has also on several occasions indicated support for the move.

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the idea of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The idea was also endorsed by President Ram Nath Kovind, in his customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the beginning of second term of Prime Minister Modi.

Many key BJP leaders have hailed the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' saying that the idea behind simultaneous elections is to save the country's resources, time and expenditure.