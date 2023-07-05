Home / Politics / Those using my photo know they have nothing else: Sharad Pawar slams nephew

Addressing a meeting at Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present, 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with BJP for power

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday objected to his big photo adorning the stage at a parallel meeting of the party convened by his nephew Ajit Pawar, and said those using his image are aware that they have nothing else.

Addressing a meeting at Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present, 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with BJP for power, despite PM Narendra Modi calling NCP a corrupt party. On Ajit Pawar-led faction approaching Election Commission and staking claim to the party symbol, the veteran politician assured his supporters that he won't allow anyone to snatch the party symbol. Just a few days ago, they (Ajit Pawar) derided chief minister Eknath Shinde, saying they haven't seen such a CM in all these years, but today they have joined him, Sharad Pawar said. Recalling his connect with the masses when he set up NCP in 1999, Pawar said, today we may not be in power, but we are in people's hearts.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

