Oppn has sentiments towards Maha Kumbh, should be heard: Priyanka Gandhi

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the Opposition has sentiments towards Maha Kumbh they should have also been allowed to speak for two minutes.

"He was speaking optimistically on the Maha Kumbh... The Opposition also should have been given a chance to present their point because the Opposition also has sentiments towards it (Maha Kumbh) and they should not have any problem if we expressed ourselves... The Opposition should have also been allowed to speak for two minutes," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees across the country and highlighted the collective efforts that contributed to the grand event.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their efforts in hosting the event, calling the Maha Kumbh a symbol of India's growing national consciousness.

"I am here to make a statement on the MahaKumbh held in Prayagraj. I want to thank the public and administration for the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh. The success of the MahaKumbh is the result of the efforts of various people. I want to thank everyone: the country's devotees, the public of UP, especially the people of Prayagraj. We all know that strenuous efforts took place to bring Ganga to earth; similar efforts have been taken to hold the grand Mahakumbh," said PM Modi.

He further said that the whole world has witnessed the great glory of Bharat through the Mahakumbh.

"This is because of the contribution of the country's people. This Mahakumbh was inspired by the faith of the people, for the determination of the people. In this Mahakumbh, we saw the greatness of the awakening of our national consciousness," he said.

He emphasised that the event was not just a spiritual gathering but a powerful demonstration of the nation's potential and resolve.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26, in which more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni.