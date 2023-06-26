Home / Politics / Oppn leaders' Patna meeting a photo session, says BJP Chief JP Nadda

Oppn leaders' Patna meeting a photo session, says BJP Chief JP Nadda

At the meeting, 17 opposition parties including the Congress resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a united manner to defeat the BJP at the Centre

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
J P Nadda | Photo: @JPNadda (Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday hit out at the opposition parties in the country by terming their recent meeting in Patna as a "photo session" and said that if people wanted development instead of dynastic, appeasement and vote bank politics, they should support his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the United Kingdom in March this year, saying he went to the country which had ruled over India for over 200 years and asked them to save democracy here while forgetting that his grandmother -- Indira Gandhi -- had jailed around 1.88 lakh people during emergency.

"Democracy is safe here. You save yourself," Nadda said while speaking at a public meeting here on the occasion of the Narendra Modi government completing nine years at the Centre.

Regarding the opposition leaders' meeting in Patna last week, the BJP national president said, "They were there for a photo session. Congratulations to them."

At the meeting, 17 opposition parties including the Congress resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a united manner to defeat the BJP at the Centre and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. They will meet in Shimla next month to chalk out a joint strategy.

Nadda said that while they can criticise and demean Modi, world over people were referring to him as "boss", "hero", "reformer" among other appreciative comments and was also being honoured by nations with awards, like the Order of the Nile given to him by Egypt.

"But the Congress is unable to digest it. They use derogatory words against him," he said.

Nadda said what people need to understand is that Modi has changed the political culture of the country "by transforming the nation from dynastic rule to development, from appeasement to development and from vote bank politics to development".

"Therefore, if you want to see India go forward, support BJP, support the NDA government and support Modi," he said.

In his speech, Nadda also listed out the various welfare schemes and initiatives launched by the central government as well the development projects undertaken by it during its nine-year administration.

Also Read

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Opposition unity: Is well begun, half done?

Opposition leaders arrive in Patna for meet, BJP slams mega gathering

Pack of wolves whose prey is India's future: BJP on opposition unity

Good work of Kerala people marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF: JP Nadda

Electricity usage above 200 units in Delhi to cost more, Atishi slams govt

Arvind Kejriwal promises to redevelop all MCD schools in 5 to 7 years

CM Kejriwal demands L-G Saxena's resignation over Pragati Maidan robbery

No discussion held on 'PM post' during Oppn meeting in Patna: Sharad Pawar

Topics :OppositionBJPPolitics

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story