Oppn leaders' Patna meeting a photo session, says BJP Chief JP Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday hit out at the opposition parties in the country by terming their recent meeting in Patna as a "photo session" and said that if people wanted development instead of dynastic, appeasement and vote bank politics, they should support his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the United Kingdom in March this year, saying he went to the country which had ruled over India for over 200 years and asked them to save democracy here while forgetting that his grandmother -- Indira Gandhi -- had jailed around 1.88 lakh people during emergency.

"Democracy is safe here. You save yourself," Nadda said while speaking at a public meeting here on the occasion of the Narendra Modi government completing nine years at the Centre.

Regarding the opposition leaders' meeting in Patna last week, the BJP national president said, "They were there for a photo session. Congratulations to them."



At the meeting, 17 opposition parties including the Congress resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a united manner to defeat the BJP at the Centre and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. They will meet in Shimla next month to chalk out a joint strategy.

Nadda said that while they can criticise and demean Modi, world over people were referring to him as "boss", "hero", "reformer" among other appreciative comments and was also being honoured by nations with awards, like the Order of the Nile given to him by Egypt.

"But the Congress is unable to digest it. They use derogatory words against him," he said.

Nadda said what people need to understand is that Modi has changed the political culture of the country "by transforming the nation from dynastic rule to development, from appeasement to development and from vote bank politics to development".

"Therefore, if you want to see India go forward, support BJP, support the NDA government and support Modi," he said.

In his speech, Nadda also listed out the various welfare schemes and initiatives launched by the central government as well the development projects undertaken by it during its nine-year administration.