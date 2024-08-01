Oppn leaders target govt over water leakage in new Parliament building

Opposition leaders on Thursday took swipe at the Modi government over "water leakage" in a lobby of the new Parliament building and hailed the "sturdy" old Parliament building.

Congress' Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof in a lobby of the new Parliament building and a bucket placed to collect it. He also submitted a notice for moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Sharing the video, Tagore said on X, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion."



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government over the issue.



"The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament as there even former MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament building, at least till the time the water leakage programme is going on in the (new) Parliament building built with billions of rupees," he said in a post on X and shared the video of the leakage.



"People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or....," Yadav said, taking a swipe at the Centre.



In a post on X, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "New parliament lobby is leaking water. Given the building is a monstrous edifice to Narendra Modi's ego it is only fitting that it has got shaky post 2024 lok sabha results. Bharat Mandapam leaks another case in point." TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said the new Parliament building has no porch and steep precipitous steps and last night when there was a cloudburst in Delhi, it was the sturdy old Parliament building "which came to our rescue - sheltering us under its thoughtfully designed porch and providing some dry ground".



"The new building built hurriedly and without shelter, failed, while the old one stood firm," she said on X.



Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain claimed that the condition of the country's capital worsened after a few hours of rain.



"From the Parliament to the roads everything is flooded. Old Parliament building built 100 years ago never faced any leakage but the new Parliament built just a year ago has started leaking," he said on X.





