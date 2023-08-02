Oppn meets President Murmu, flags Manipur, Haryana communal violence

Leaders of the 26-party Opposition bloc, INDIA, flagged the communal tension in Haryana’s Nuh during their meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. They submitted a memorandum to her on the ethnic strife in Manipur and suggested that she nominate two Members of Parliament (MPs) from different communities of the state to the Rajya Sabha (RS).

In their memorandum, the 31 leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, INDIA, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and visit the state.

Regarding the communal tension in Nuh, the group told the President that the government was not bothered about the developments that are taking place “barely 100 km from the Prime Minister’s Office”.

The Opposition delegation comprised 21 leaders who had visited Manipur on Saturday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the rehabilitation camps where the affected people have been lodged are not equipped with proper living or medical facilities. Apart from Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah were part of the delegation.

Sources said Abdullah spoke to the President about the communal tension in Nuh. Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev asked the President to nominate two Manipuri women from different communities to the RS to help rectify the “grievous harm” inflicted on women of the state.

In the Lok Sabha (LS), Speaker Om Birla skipped the proceedings to express his displeasure over the conduct of the Opposition and treasury benches alike.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) member Midhun Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kirit Solanki, who are on the panel of chairpersons, chaired the proceedings in the LS.

The House adjourned for the day after it met after lunch amid sloganeering by the Opposition and BJP MPs. Officials said the Speaker conveyed his displeasure to the government and Opposition leaders and that he would not enter the LS chamber until the members behaved in a manner to uphold the dignity of the House.

The government had listed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for discussion, but the House couldn’t take it up for discussion and passing. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said it would support the Bill. The TDP has three LS and one RS member.

The YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal have already assured support to the government on the Delhi Services Bill, which would ensure its passage in the RS, where the National Democratic Alliance government lacks a simple majority.

The RS passed the Jan Vishwas, Forest (Conservation) Amendment, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bills. The LS has already passed these Bills.

The Opposition staged a walkout on the Manipur issue. Later in the day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met Kharge and Pawar in his Parliament chamber to break the RS deadlock.