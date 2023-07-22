Home / Politics / Only way forward is to sack Manipur CM, impose President's rule: Sibal

Only way forward is to sack Manipur CM, impose President's rule: Sibal

In a tweet, Sibal said, "The only way forward: Sack Biren Singh; Impose Art. 356; Apologise to the women of our country."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the only way forward in Manipur is to sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh and impose President's rule in the state.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "The only way forward: Sack Biren Singh; Impose Art. 356; Apologise to the women of our country."

"Nothing has changed since Nirbhaya: Unnao, Hatharas, Kathua, Bilkis (convicts release). Beti bachao PM ji!" Sibal said.

According to Article 356, President's rule can be imposed in a state if a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Tension further mounted in Manipur on Wednesday after a May 4 video surfaced online showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

PM Modi should sack Manipur CM Biren Singh: Congress President Kharge

Kapil Sibal backs Stalin's demand of seeking Governor Ravi's removal

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Sibal takes jibe on probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal

TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parl, demands open debate with PM on Manipur

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

Oppn may send team to Manipur even as logjam in Parliament continues

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha over questioning

'INDIA' placards appear in LS for first time, Oppn to stage dharna on Mon

Topics :N Biren SinghKapil SibalManipur

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story