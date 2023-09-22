Oppn seeks action against Bidhuri over communal remarks against Danish Ali

Opposition leaders on Friday came down heavily over Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought strict action against him.

Bidhuri's remarks, made during the discussion on Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took note of Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks and gave him a warning.

They said strict action will be taken against the BJP MP if there is a recurrence. Bihduri is BJP MP from South Delhi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh strongly condemned Bidhuri's remarks and demanded his expulsion from Lok Sabha.

"What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us," Ramesh told ANI.

He said Bidhuri's words "show intention" of BJP and demanded strictest action against him.

"The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him," Ramesh said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah strongly objected to Bidhuri's remarks and said "we are habitual of hearing it".

"Those words were used against the whole Muslim community. I can't understand how can Muslims associated with the BJP tolerate this? This shows what they think about Muslims...They should be ashamed," Abdullah said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said he is "saddened but not surprised" at Bidhuri's remarks.

"This is the truth of PM's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We need to think that if such words were used for an MP in Parliament, then to what kind of language against Muslims, Dalits legitimacy is been given? Till now, the PM could not say a word on Ramesh Bidhuri," Jha said.

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja also slammed Bidhuri.

"BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri uttered derogatory insulting remarks against a fellow MP in House yesterday. Does this not affect the respect of the House? TMC condemns this kind of parliamentary behaviour," she said.