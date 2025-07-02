Oppn targets Maha govt over Thane tunnel project, alleges ₹3,000 cr scam

Opposition legislators on Wednesday staged a protest at the Maharashtra legislature complex accusing the BJP-led government of favouring a private firm for a major tunnel project in Thane, and alleged that it involved a ₹ 3,000 crore scam.

The tender process for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project was cancelled by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in May after the L&T, which had been disqualified, moved the Supreme Court.

Standing on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, MLAs and MLCs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) shouted slogans and claimed that the government cancelled the contract only because it feared action by the Supreme Court.

The monsoon session of the state assembly and legislative council is underway since Monday. Among those who took part in the protest were Leader of Opposition in the council Ambadas Danve (Shiv Sena UBT), Satej Patil of Congress, and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil. "Despite serious concerns being raised about the project, the government continued to push it. This is not just a technical lapse. It is a ₹ 3,000 crore scam which the people of Maharashtra must not ignore," Danve said. Satej Patil alleged that the contractor who won the contract was a known donor of electoral bonds. "This is not a coincidence. The government is rewarding the same company that has funded it. This raises fundamental questions about transparency and fairness," he said. Jayant Patil demanded an immediate review of all contracts awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the company in question.