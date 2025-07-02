'Tughlaqi farman': Atishi slams Delhi govt's fuel ban for old vehicles

“The BJP-led Delhi government has issued a 'Tughlaqi farman' that any 10-year-old vehicles will not get fuel and they will not be allowed on the roads,” she said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“The common people of Delhi use two-wheelers to commute to offices. What will they do now? Secondly, many senior citizens in Delhi use second-hand two-wheelers for local use. What will they do now? Will those senior citizens walk to the markets?" she added.

Terming the decision “baseless and illogical”, Atishi argued that a vehicle’s age alone should not be the determining factor in pollution control. “The age of any vehicle has nothing to do with the pollution caused by it,” she said. Delhi bans fuel for old vehicles from July 1 ALSO READ: 80 vehicles impounded as fuel ban on overage vehicles begins in Delhi Starting July 1, vehicles that have exceeded their legal operational life — diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 — will no longer be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. This restriction applies to all such vehicles, irrespective of their registration state.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued strict directions to all fuel stations in the capital to stop supplying fuel to these end-of-life vehicles. A comprehensive enforcement plan has been rolled out, involving teams from the Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Transport Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Deployment details include Delhi Police personnel stationed at fuel outlets numbered 1 to 100 and 59 teams from the Transport Department managing outlets 101 to 159. At each of the 350 selected stations, at least one traffic police officer and two support officers will oversee compliance.