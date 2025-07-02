Home / Politics / Cong slams Modi govt over rise in per capita debt of individual borrowers

Cong slams Modi govt over rise in per capita debt of individual borrowers

A report shared by Jairam Ramesh on X said 25.7 per cent of the common man's disposable income is going towards paying EMIs of loans which are non-productive for him in the future

Jairam Ramesh
"In 2 years, the per capita debt has increased by Rs 90,000 to Rs 4.8 lakh," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the rise in the per capita debt of individual borrowers and said the government is constantly trying to hide the real shortcomings by taking the help of statistics and experts, but the debt burden on the country is at its peak in "Modi Raj".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared screenshots of media reports to attack the government. 

ALSO READ: 'Frequent flier PM' off on 5-nation jaunt: Cong takes a jab at Modi 

One media report stated that the average debt of every person in the country has increased by Rs 90,000 in the last two years and the per capita debt of individual borrowers increased to Rs 4.8 lakh in March 2025 from Rs 3.9 lakh in March 2023.

The other report shared by Ramesh said 25.7 per cent of the common man's disposable income is going towards paying EMIs of loans which are non-productive for him in the future.

"Debt of 'Achhe Din'! The Modi government has ruined the country's economy in the last eleven years. No effort was made to improve the lives of the people, all the policies were made only for the capitalist friends, the losses of which are being suffered by the people of the country today," Ramesh alleged in his post in Hindi on X. 

This truth is coming in front of us every day in some way or the other, he said  Ramesh said the latest report of the Reserve Bank of India has revealed a worrying picture of India's economy.

The government is constantly trying to hide the real shortcomings by taking the help of statistics and experts, but no one can deny the truth that the debt burden on the country is at its peak in "Modi Raj", Ramesh said.

"In 2 years, the per capita debt has increased by Rs 90,000 to Rs 4.8 lakh," he said. 

"25.7% of the income is going only in repaying the debt. The maximum 55% of loans are going for so-called credit cards, mobile EMIs etc., which means that in this inflation, families are not able to survive with their income and they are forced to take loans," Ramesh said.

He also pointed out that unsecured loans have crossed 25 per cent.

"The most worrying thing is that by March 2025, India's debt to other countries/external debt was 736.3 billion dollars, which is 10 percent more than last year," Ramesh said. 

"Youth are unemployed. Farmers are committing suicide. People are troubled by inflation. Constitutional institutions are being crushed. People are drowning in debt and Modi ji's best friends are making profits, their wealth is increasing," he alleged.

The direct question is that when all government projects are being done through public-private partnership or private participation, then why is the debt on the country increasing, Ramesh said.

"Why is every citizen of the country in debt of Rs 4,80,000?" he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till July 14

BJP MPs protest parliament panel calling Medha Patkar, meeting cut short

Kejriwal to launch 'Gujarat Jodo' campaign during three-day state visit

Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

Shiv Sena (UBT) to mark July 5 as 'Marathi Vijay Diwas', hold a rally: Raut

Topics :Modi govt failuresModi govtJairam RameshIndian National CongressBJPDebt

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story