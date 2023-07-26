Home / Politics / Oppn to bring no-confidence motion in LS against govt: Congress leader

Oppn to bring no-confidence motion in LS against govt: Congress leader

The Congress leader further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been declining the opposition's "hard-pressed demand."

ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

"Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.

"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," he said.

The Congress leader further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been declining the opposition's "hard-pressed demand."

"...But he (PM Modi) has been declining our hard-pressed demand. However, it was an innocuous demand. Nonetheless, the Prime Minister has not been considering our demand. That is why we thought of bringing a no-confidence motion. Where the opposition's argument...the allegations against the government are believed to be answered by the Prime Minister himself," he said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Adopting name 'INDIA' will not change opposition's nature: Goa CM Sawant

Maha speaker has to disqualify 16 MLAs including CM Shinde: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Kejriwal writes to FM, points to Delhi's 'frozen' share in central taxes

PM Narendra Modi likens Opposition unity to East India Company, PFI

Shah writes to Kharge, Adhir on Manipur; urges to rise above party lines

Topics :OppositionLok Sabha

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story