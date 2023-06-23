Home / Politics / Oppn unity nearly impossible, will face drubbing in LS polls: Amit Shah

Oppn unity nearly impossible, will face drubbing in LS polls: Amit Shah

Addressing a public rally here, Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has the habit of criticising everything

Press Trust of India Jammu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dubbed as a "photo session" the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna, and said their unity is nearly impossible and they will face drubbing in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to the opposition meet underway in Bihar's capital, Shah said, "A photo session is happening in Patna. All the opposition leaders have come together on a single platform to convey a message that they will challenge BJP, NDA and Modi (in 2024).

All I want to say to these opposition leaders is that your unity is nearly impossible and even if it gets real, please come in front of the people as in 2024, Modi's return with 300 plus seats is confirmed, he said.

Top leaders of Opposition parties are holding deliberations to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, Shah said, "A lot of agreements are taking place especially in the field of space, defence and semiconductors. The world's biggest companies are now interested in investing in India under the leadership of the prime minister".

In a period of nine years, Modi has made India the world's fifth largest economy which was earlier placed at the 11th place, he asserted.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, he said, Rahul baba has a habit of criticising, be it abrogation of Article 370, foundation of Ram temple or ban on triple talaq.

Gandhi, he said, "will be pitching against Modi for the post of prime minister in 2024 but the people know whom to choose".

Will you make Modi once again the prime minister to ensure that Jammu Kashmir flourishes and becomes the safest place, he asked the gathering which responded by chanting "Modi, Modi".

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

