Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation in Delhi

MPs of opposition alliance INDIA who had gone to Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state on Monday briefed leaders of the grouping here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
They met at the Parliament House and highlighted the ground realities before the alliance members | Photo: ANI twitter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
MPs of opposition alliance INDIA who had gone to Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state on Monday briefed leaders of the grouping here.

They met at the Parliament House and highlighted the ground realities before the alliance members.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the delegation, described the situation in Manipur as "grave".

"If any of the ruling party MPs go there and see the situation for themselves, they will not make casual statements," he said.

A delegation of 21 opposition MPs went to Manipur over the weekend, visiting the relief camps and meeting the people affected by the violence.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence in both Houses and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

They are set to raise the heat on the government over the issue and will press for a statement from the prime minister as well as an elaborate discussion.

Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge were present during the meeting, along with the leaders of various INDIA bloc parties.

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

