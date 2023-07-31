Home / Politics / Double-engine govt in Manipur not doing anything to stop violence: Baghel

Double-engine govt in Manipur not doing anything to stop violence: Baghel

According to him, it is the Central government's failure even if China is behind the unrest

ANI
A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Opposition bloc - the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - reached Manipur on Saturday. Manipur is witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Reacting to the visit of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation to violence-hit Manipur and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism for it, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed that the double-engine government is not doing anything to stop violence in the northeastern state and is looking for excuses.

According to him, it is the Central government's failure even if China is behind the unrest.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "If they form a committee and send it to Chhattisgarh, it is alright. But if I.N.D.I.A. goes to Manipur, it is just for show? They should restore the situation. It has been 90 days, and Manipur is burning but the double-engine Govt is not doing anything to stop it. They are looking for excuses. Even if it is China, it is they (Centre) who have to stop it. It shows the further failure of Central government. If China is doing these things, it is the Govt of India's failure."

A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Opposition bloc - the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - reached Manipur on Saturday. Manipur is witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3.

The 21-member delegation included Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others. Phulo Devi Netam from Congress, Sandosh Kumar from CPI, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, PP Mohammad Faizal from NCP, Aneel Prasad Hedge from JD (U), Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mahua Maji from JJM and Jayant Singh from RLD are also the members of the team.

The Opposition leaders, after returning from Manipur chided the Central and state government on their 'failure' to stop the violence and restore peace in the state.

Bhaghel further hit out at the BJP-led Central government over inflation.

He said, "On one hand, the agriculture costs are rising because the prices of petrol-diesel and chemical fertiliser are rising. On the other hand, if the farmers are not receiving the MSP rate, how did their income double? The last government snatched away the rights of the Scheduled Tribe. Lakhs of acres of their land were snatched away from them and handed over to corporate friends - right here in Chhattisgarh. We spoke about giving the land back...Congress government has always worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribe and BJP has always looted them.

Also Read

If Cong wins, Bhupesh Baghel will be 1st in line for CM post: TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

CM rubbishes liquor scam allegations in Chhattisgarh, calls ED a BJP agent

Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, urges to announce Census schedule soon

From tomorrow, politics will begin again: Sambit Patra slams Oppn's visit

Mamata Banerjee's tweet on Manipur situation politically mala fide: Suvendu

Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA': No love lost between UP's political outfits

No-confidence motion against Modi govt: The last arrow in Oppn's quiver

Meet Udaipurwati MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, the man who knows too much

Topics :ManipurManipur govtBJPBhupesh Baghelcentral government

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story