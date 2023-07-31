Double-engine govt in Manipur not doing anything to stop violence: Baghel

Reacting to the visit of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation to violence-hit Manipur and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism for it, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed that the double-engine government is not doing anything to stop violence in the northeastern state and is looking for excuses.

According to him, it is the Central government's failure even if China is behind the unrest.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "If they form a committee and send it to Chhattisgarh, it is alright. But if I.N.D.I.A. goes to Manipur, it is just for show? They should restore the situation. It has been 90 days, and Manipur is burning but the double-engine Govt is not doing anything to stop it. They are looking for excuses. Even if it is China, it is they (Centre) who have to stop it. It shows the further failure of Central government. If China is doing these things, it is the Govt of India's failure."

A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Opposition bloc - the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - reached Manipur on Saturday. Manipur is witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3.

The 21-member delegation included Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others. Phulo Devi Netam from Congress, Sandosh Kumar from CPI, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, PP Mohammad Faizal from NCP, Aneel Prasad Hedge from JD (U), Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mahua Maji from JJM and Jayant Singh from RLD are also the members of the team.

The Opposition leaders, after returning from Manipur chided the Central and state government on their 'failure' to stop the violence and restore peace in the state.

Bhaghel further hit out at the BJP-led Central government over inflation.

He said, "On one hand, the agriculture costs are rising because the prices of petrol-diesel and chemical fertiliser are rising. On the other hand, if the farmers are not receiving the MSP rate, how did their income double? The last government snatched away the rights of the Scheduled Tribe. Lakhs of acres of their land were snatched away from them and handed over to corporate friends - right here in Chhattisgarh. We spoke about giving the land back...Congress government has always worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribe and BJP has always looted them.