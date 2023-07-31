From tomorrow, politics will begin again: Sambit Patra slams Oppn's visit

National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Sambit Patra on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition alliance as they concluded their visit to Manipur on Sunday, saying that "politics will begin again from tomorrow".

"...Politics should not be done. In sensitive matters, action should be taken with sensibility and there should be no sensationalization. Home Minister says that we are ready for an open debate in the Parliament but they are running away from it. From tomorrow, politics will begin again. Their strategy will be to disrupt the Parliament...," Patra said while talking to ANI.

Recalling an earlier visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur, Patra said that Shah's visit was for 'resolving' the issue while Opposition's was only for politics.

"When HM visited Manipur for 3 days, he called an all-party meeting there and had deliberations with them. For the first time in the country's politics, the country's Home Minister stayed for three nights in a northeastern state where insurgency was common earlier. But the Opposition MPs went there only to do politics..," he said.

"I'd like to ask the Opposition, you were in power in the northeast for so long. What is the reason that not one even 1 km of fencing was done on the 400 km-long border between Manipur and Myanmar? It is our government that did a complete survey; 10 km of fencing has been done and work is underway on the 80 km area. Why was this not done earlier?..." he added.

A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Opposition bloc - the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - reached Manipur on Saturday and returned to the national capital on Sunday.

On Sunday, leaders met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her and requested her to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures, "where justice should be the cornerstone".

"In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent. You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads.

The memorandum further read that the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows "his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur.

"The condition in the relief camps is pathetic is to say the least. Special care needs to be taken to the kids on a priority basis. Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments. The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding lo the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust. Silence of Hon'ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur," it added.

Sambit Patra further said that when the Opposition was in power earlier, did nothing during several clashes during their tenure.

"None of their Home Ministers went to Manipur even for a day for discussion at the time when around 1600 people were killed during their rule -- when there was Naga-Kuki clash, when there was Meitei-Pangal clash when there was Kuki-Paite clash. They didn't resolve any issue and today they want to do politics...," the BJP leader said.