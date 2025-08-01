Home / Politics / Opposition MPs write to Om Birla, seek special discussion on Bihar's SIR

Leaders of several Opposition parties, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar without any further delay.

In their letter to Birla, the Opposition MPs expressed deep concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections.

The signatories to the letter included Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi, Congress' Deputy Leader in the House Gaurav Gogoi, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, RSP's N K Premachandran, SP's Lalji Verma, TMC's Kakoli Ghose Dastidar, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Savant and RJD's Abhay Kumar.

"We, the undersigned Members of Parliament representing various Opposition parties, wish to express our deep concern over the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections," the opposition MPs said in their letter.

"This is unprecedented. The Election Commission of India has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing, and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House," they said.

The Opposition has consistently raised this issue since the start of the current session, the MPs said.

"It was reiterated in several interactions with the Government, including the All-Party Meeting held on Sunday, July 20. While the Government has stated its willingness to discuss all issues, including this one, no date has yet been fixed for such a discussion," the letter said.

The revision of electoral rolls has direct implications on the right to vote and the conduct of free and fair elections, the opposition MPs said.

"A special discussion in the Lok Sabha will allow Members to seek clarity and ensure transparency and accountability. We, therefore, urge you to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision without any further delay," they said in their letter to Birla.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Topics :Om BirlaMonsoon session of ParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

