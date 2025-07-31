Home / Politics / Everybody except PM, FM know India is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

Everybody except PM, FM know India is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that India is a dead economy, as he alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed India's economic, defence and foreign policies.

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do.

Gandhi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff and penalties on India and called India and Russia dead economies.

Asked about Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Gandhi said, He is right, everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister, Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP has destroyed the Indian economy in order to help billionaire Gautam Adani.

The External Affairs Minister gives a speech that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, the US is abusing you and on the other hand China is after, and thirdly when you send delegations across the globe then no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running the country? They don't know how to run the country, Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

Chidambaram calls Shah's Afzal Guru execution remark 'lie, distortion'

India has to now contend with CAP- China, America, Pak: Cong's dig at govt

All 'taarif', no gain: Congress mocks PM Modi as Trump slaps 25% tariff

LS approves statutory resolution for extending President's rule in Manipur

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian EconomyCongress

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story