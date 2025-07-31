Everybody except PM, FM know India is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that India is a dead economy, as he alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed India's economic, defence and foreign policies.

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do.

Gandhi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff and penalties on India and called India and Russia dead economies.