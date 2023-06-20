Home / Politics / Opposition parties to discuss Centre's ordinance on June 23 in Patna

Opposition parties to discuss Centre's ordinance on June 23 in Patna

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced that all opposition parties will discuss the ordinance imposed by the Central government in an upcoming meeting

IANS New Delhi
Opposition parties to discuss Centre's ordinance on June 23 in Patna

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced that all opposition parties will discuss the ordinance imposed by the Central government in an upcoming meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Bihar's Patna on June 23.

"The primary agenda of the meeting will be the Centre's ordinance on Delhi. The opposition seeks clarity from the Congress regarding their stance on this matter," stated the AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that the ordinance not only applies to Delhi but also has the potential to be enforced in any full-fledged state in the country.

Kejriwal highlighted that the Central government now possesses the authority to introduce similar ordinances on any subject within the concurrent list. Therefore, it is crucial for all opposition parties to unite and deliberate on this issue to ensure the protection of states' autonomy.

"I hope that the Congress will clearly state its position, as the other political parties present in the meeting will inquire about it. The first topic to be discussed will be the Delhi ordinance. I will explain the risks of this ordinance to each and every party attending the meeting. I will bring the Constitution of India with me and demonstrate how this ordinance ridicules it," said Kejriwal.

He added, "Just because it has been implemented in Delhi, which is often considered a 'half-state', doesn't mean it cannot be implemented in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and other states. By promulgating such ordinances, the Centre can undermine all matters falling within the concurrent list of the Constitution of India."

--IANS

atk/prw/bg

Topics :Opposition partiesPoliticsnational politics

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

