Home / Politics / Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Gandhi

Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Gandhi

Cong leaders from Delhi and Punjab met the party leadership here in separate meetings, and suggested them not to support the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services Ordinance issue, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met the party leadership here in separate meetings on Monday, and suggested them not to support the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services Ordinance issue, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting of leaders from both states on seeking their opinion on the matter. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meetings.

The sources said a majority of the leaders told the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "B-team" of the BJP and claiming he harmed the Congress' interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well.

Sources said the meeting comes in the wake of Kejriwal requesting a meeting with Kharge and Gandhi to seek their support against an Ordinance brought by the Centre which effectively nullified a Supreme Court order that gave to the Delhi government the power of transfer bureaucrats in the city.

Kharge has reportedly conveyed to Kejriwal he will take a call on the matter after having a word with state party leaders.

The sources said the Congress leadership will also meet party leaders from other states before deciding its position.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told reporters after the meeting they have put across their views before the party high command and left the final decision to it.

"All the leaders have said the party high command will decide and we have left it to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to take the final decision," Raja Warring told reporters after the meeting.

Former party chief Navjot Sidhu said what transpired during the meeting was a secret and only the Congress chief or Rahul Gandhi would divulge the details.

He, however, said India's Constitution is a sacred 'granth' and he took inspiration from it.

"But, I can say emphatically that the values of the Constitution are at its lowest ebb," he said, citing instances where the Centre "trampled upon" the Constitution.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Worker of Rahul Gandhi: Ali Mehdi on returning to Cong after joining AAP

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Satyendar Jain put on waiting for 5 months for urgent spinal surgery: AAP

AAP spoilt Cong party in Gujarat, has no appeal outside Delhi: Chidambaram

Chidambaram welcomes Mamata's call for reciprocal support to Congress

Karnataka govt to identify and snub bureaucrats with RSS affiliations

No tradition in Congress to offer posts to pacify leaders: CM Ashok Gehlot

Cong MLA's plaint against Kerala House marshals: ethics committee refered

Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna

Topics :ordinanceCongressAAP

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story