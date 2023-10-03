Our govt takes action to contain incidents of communal violence: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said his government takes strict action to contain incidents of communal violence quickly, in the backdrop of stone-pelting incidents in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga during a religious procession on October 1.

He dismissed allegations by some BJP leaders that incidents of communal violence are on the rise after the Congress government came to power in May.

"What job do they (BJP) have other than making allegations? Their only job is to make allegations. Allegations are not true. False allegations," Siddaramaiah told reporters here



He said some miscreants who indulged in stone-pelting incidents have been arrested, and legal action is being initiated against them.

"In our government, we take strict action to contain communal incidents quickly. Whoever indulges in communal incidents, strict action is taken against them", the Chief Minister said.

A group of miscreants indulged in stone-pelting incidents in two localities of Shivamogga on Sunday after the Eid Milad procession, damaging window panes of some houses, and vehicles.