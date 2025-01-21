Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Outsourcing Manipur to HM abdication of PM responsibility: Cong slams Modi

Outsourcing Manipur to HM abdication of PM responsibility: Cong slams Modi

The opposition party's attack came after PM Modi greeted the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their statehood day on Tuesday

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
"He has gone all over the world but has not found the time nor the inclination to reach out to the people of the state in Imphal and other places," he said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Tuesday said "outsourcing" Manipur to Union Home Minister Amit Shah is an abdication of prime ministerial responsibility which has proved disastrous and reiterated the demand that the PM visit the violence-hit state.

The opposition party's attack came after PM Modi greeted the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their statehood day on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The formerly non-biological - and now suddenly human - Prime Minister has just sent greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day through social media. Yet, he has stubbornly refused to visit Manipur even briefly ever since its agony began on May 3, 2023." 

  "He has gone all over the world but has not found the time nor the inclination to reach out to the people of the state in Imphal and other places," he said.

Modi has stubbornly refused to meet MLAs of his own party in the state and has not had a one-on-one meeting with the CM, nor has he met with MPs, political leaders, and civil society organisations of the state, Ramesh said.

"His Statehood Day greetings are hollow and reflect his hypocrisy - which knows no limits," the Congress leader said.

"The Congress demands that he visit Manipur immediately. This is the very least he can do to show his concern if he has any. Outsourcing Manipur to the Union Home Minister is an abdication of Prime Ministerial responsibility and has proved disastrous," Ramesh said.

The Congress last week said that Modi has found time, inclination and energy to go all over the world but has not found it necessary to reach out to the distressed people in the northeastern state.

Also Read

Govt converted ease of doing business to unease in doing business: Cong

Election rules row: SC seeks govt, poll panel reply on Jairam Ramesh's plea

Draconian, anti-Constitution: Cong on UGC draft rules for V-C appointments

SC to hear Jairam Ramesh's petition against Election rules change on Jan 15

PM Modi doing 'damage control' with 'not God' remarks, says Jairam Ramesh

The party has been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi unwell, unlikely to take part in Gandhi Bharat event: Congress

FIR against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on BJP, RSS; Cong says pol stunt

Mahayuti's appointment of guardian ministers shows rift in alliance: Raut

Actor Vijay vows support to farmers, slams DMK over Parandur airport

UP ranks first in providing 100 days of employment under MGNREGA: Maurya

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiJairam RameshCongressManipur

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story