UP ranks first in providing 100 days of employment under MGNREGA: Maurya

To ensure that MGNREGA workers do not remain labourers, they are being trained under Mission Unnati led and directed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh ranks first in providing 100 days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday.

Maurya, who heads the Rural Development and Integrated Rural Development Department, said in a post on X, "Under the MGNREGA scheme, as of 2024-25, 3,13,076 families in Uttar Pradesh have been provided with 100 days of employment."  "Uttar Pradesh ranks first in providing 100 days of employment under this scheme. This ensures that unskilled labourers in rural areas do not have to leave their villages in search of work," he said.

The Rural Development Department is also providing training to unskilled workers.

"To ensure that MGNREGA workers do not remain labourers, they are being trained under Mission Unnati led and directed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. This is aimed at making them skilled and capable in their field," an official of the department said.

Family members, aged between 18 and 45 years, of MGNREGA cardholders who have completed 100 days of employment are being trained under the initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Keshav Prasad MauryaUttar PradeshMGNREGA

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

