Padma awardee tribal artist Durga Bai Vyam joins BJP, declares MP CM

Padma Shri awardee tribal artist Durga Bai Vyam has joined the BJP after being impressed by the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting her community, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

During the day, Yadav visited Vyam's home and enrolled her for the BJP membership.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yadav told reporters later that he learned on Saturday that Vyam, who received the top honour in 2022, wanted to meet him.

According to the CM, the eminent Gond artist told him that she was impressed with the work being done by the government to enhance the glory of Rani Durgavati and good governance and the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is standing with her community.