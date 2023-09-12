Home / Politics / Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will merge with India on its own, says VK Singh

Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will merge with India on its own, says VK Singh

"PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," the Union minister for State said

ANI Politics
VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union minister V K Singh has said that "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will become a part of India on its own".

Addressing a press conference as part of the BJP 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa, Singh said India has proved its mettle to the world by successfully hosting the recently concluded G20 meeting in the national capital.

"PoK will become a part of India on its own, it's just a matter of time," the former army chief said in response to a question on Monday.

He also said the grandeur of the G20 Summit has given India a unique identity on the world stage and the country has proved its mettle to the entire world.

"The G20 meeting was unprecedented. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has proved its mettle to the world. The G20 group includes all the powerful countries of the world. All countries have praised India openly," Singh told reporters.

Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan, he said the state has poor law and order and promises made to the youth and farmers by the government remain unfulfilled.

"Therefore, the BJP has had to organise Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to go among the people and listen to them," he said.

Also Read

People protest against 'illegal detention' of leader by Pakistan in PoK

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

HCs express discontent over last-minute animal slaughter pleas before Eid

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Bharadwaj slams L-G for not punishing those who delayed docs' payments

Mamata Banerjee reshuffles ministry, shifts Supriyo from tourism to IT, RE

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

Rajasthan elections: Jaipur govt increases e-rickshaw quota to 32k from 29k

TN causing unnecessary nuisance over Cauvery water sharing issue: K'taka CM

Topics :KashmirPakistan occupied kasmirvk singh

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story