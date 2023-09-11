Home / Politics / Mamata Banerjee reshuffles ministry, shifts Supriyo from tourism to IT, RE

Mamata Banerjee reshuffles ministry, shifts Supriyo from tourism to IT, RE

In a ministerial reshuffle, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shifted Babul Supriyo from the tourism department and gave him the charges of Information Technology and renewable energy

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a ministerial reshuffle on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shifted Babul Supriyo from the tourism department and gave him the charges of Information Technology and renewable energy, a senior official said.

Another singer-politician Indranil Sen, who was the minister of state for the technical education, training, and skill development department was given the Independent charge of the tourism department, he added.

Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charges of the department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, the bureaucrat said.

Banerjee effected the reshuffle on the eve of embarking on a trip to Dubai and Spain to seek investments.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

Rajasthan elections: Jaipur govt increases e-rickshaw quota to 32k from 29k

TN causing unnecessary nuisance over Cauvery water sharing issue: K'taka CM

PM Modi's exit is certain in next election, claims RJD supremo Lalu

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story