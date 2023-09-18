Home / Politics / Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha

Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha

The whip to the party's Rajya Sabha MPs said that very important issues will be taken up in the Upper House in the upcoming special session

ANI Politics
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party issued a Three Line Whip to its MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, asking them to be present in Parliament during the Special Session from September 18 to 22.

The whip to the party's Rajya Sabha MPs said that very important issues will be taken up in the Upper House in the upcoming special session.

"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are hereby, informed that some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming special session. In view of this, all members of the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to be positively present in the house from 11 AM onwards until the adjournment of the House from 18th September to 22nd September 2023 and support the stand of the party" it said.

The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

Earlier, on Sunday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building a day before the commencement of the Special Session of Parliament.

The Special Session, starting on Monday will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Dhankhar hoisted the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

Also Read

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

People of Delhi will give befitting reply to BJP: AAP on services bill

Raghav Chadha urges RS chairman to discuss Manipur issue under Rule 168

Raghav Chadha suspended from RS for 'misconduct, contemptuous conduct'

AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio to 'Suspended Member of Parliament'

Sheep, goats cannot fight lion: Maha CM Shinde on Oppn targetting PM Modi

All-party meet: Oppn dubs bill on EC appointments as anti-Constitutional

Congress leaders call for delaying seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc

Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma against Constitution: Union Minister

All-party meet: Oppn dub bill on EC appointments as anti-Constitution

Topics :AAPParliamentRajya Sabha

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn aims to double workforce, investment in India over next 12 months

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story