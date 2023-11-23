Home / Politics / PDP, Congress protest against 'worsening' power crisis in Kashmir

The PDP workers tried to march from the PDP office near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here towards Lal Chowk to protest against the electricity shortage in the valley

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Pradesh Congress Committee workers also tried to stage a protest against the power crisis.

Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the party office here against the electricity crisis in Kashmir, officials said here.

The PDP workers, led by Asiea Naqash, Abdul Qayoom Bhat and Arif Laigroo tried to march from the PDP office near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here towards Lal Chowk to protest against the electricity shortage in the valley at the beginning of the long winter period.

However, a posse of policemen prevented the protestors, holding placards and posters demanding an end to power cuts, from marching beyond the adjacent General Post Office (GPO).

To wake the administration from a deep slumber, the PDP workers and leaders from Srinagar staged a protest today. Kashmir has plunged into darkness due to the worsening power crisis, PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said.

The residents are enduring endless hardships, and the J-K administration's incompetence is glaring. Basic necessities have been compromised and yet the ones in charge seem oblivious to it, Bhan added.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Committee workers also tried to stage a protest against the power crisis at Maulana Azad Road here but were prevented by police from leaving their party office.

There is no electricity supply even in hospitals while they (officials) are spending money on driving around the town, one of the protesters said.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

