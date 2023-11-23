Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Congress Prez Kharge accuses CM KCR of ignoring Telangana, corruption

Congress Prez Kharge accuses CM KCR of ignoring Telangana, corruption

Kharge said that CM KCR has ignored the development of Telangana in last nine years

BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is impossible to prevent the victory of Congress in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. He added that the Telangana Congress was going to have a landslide victory in the elections and win with a clear majority. 

Kharge was addressing public gatherings in Alampur and Nalgonda on Wednesday where he alleged that the BRS, BJP, and the AIMIM have joined hands in order to prevent Congress from winning the polls in Telangana, however, Kharge asserted, they will not succeed in their attempts and Congress will emerge victorious.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Congress candidates for the Alampur seat, S A Sampath Kumar, Huzurnagar candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Nalgonda candidate from Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, among others, also participated in the public meetings. During his address, Kharge said, "The BRS, BJP, and the AIMIM have come together with a single-point agenda of defeating the Congress in the Telangana Assembly polls. But they should realise that they will not succeed in their attempts because the people of Telangana have already made up their mind to elect a Congress government this time," the DC report said.


Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and accused him of engaging in corruption for the benefit of his family. Kharge said that CM KCR has ignored the development of Telangana in the last nine years. He alleged that CM KCR had never met the public to find out their problems, and made all decisions from his farmhouse, the report added.

Emphasising the significance of the Telangana Assembly elections, Kharge said, "This is an important election. We are fighting this election against corruption. We are fighting this election against the people who forcefully take away the public lands."

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi does not want poor to get any power: Kharge

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong President Kharge launches election manifesto

Telangana polls LIVE: Impossible to stop Cong victory march, says Kharge

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Telangana elections: Congress will not win more than 20 seats, says KCR

Like K'taka, Cong will win with full majority in Telangana: Priyank Kharge

Don't fall for Congress' lies, says Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiAssembly electionsIndian National Congressmallikarjun khargeKCRk chandrasekhar raoBJPTelangana Rashtra SamithiTelangana govt

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story