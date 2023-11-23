Congress Prez Kharge accuses CM KCR of ignoring Telangana, corruption

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is impossible to prevent the victory of Congress in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections , a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. He added that the Telangana Congress was going to have a landslide victory in the elections and win with a clear majority.

Kharge was addressing public gatherings in Alampur and Nalgonda on Wednesday where he alleged that the BRS, BJP, and the AIMIM have joined hands in order to prevent Congress from winning the polls in Telangana, however, Kharge asserted, they will not succeed in their attempts and Congress will emerge victorious.

Congress candidates for the Alampur seat, S A Sampath Kumar, Huzurnagar candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Nalgonda candidate from Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, among others, also participated in the public meetings. During his address, Kharge said, "The BRS, BJP, and the AIMIM have come together with a single-point agenda of defeating the Congress in the Telangana Assembly polls. But they should realise that they will not succeed in their attempts because the people of Telangana have already made up their mind to elect a Congress government this time," the DC report said.

Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and accused him of engaging in corruption for the benefit of his family. Kharge said that CM KCR has ignored the development of Telangana in the last nine years. He alleged that CM KCR had never met the public to find out their problems, and made all decisions from his farmhouse, the report added.

Emphasising the significance of the Telangana Assembly elections, Kharge said, "This is an important election. We are fighting this election against corruption. We are fighting this election against the people who forcefully take away the public lands."

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.