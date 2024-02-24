Home / Politics / People against Constitution indulging in negative propaganda: Karnataka CM

It should be realised that people who are against the Constitution are indulging in negative propaganda; Constitution clearly states freedom, equality and fraternity, the Chief Minister said

"This propaganda has been going on since it came into effect on January 26, 1950. This should not be tolerated. If the Constitution is protected, we will all survive. Otherwise we will be in danger", Siddaramaiah said | File image
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday a negative propaganda is underway for a long time that the Constitution is only for "salvation" of Dalits and not in accordance with the socio-economic situation.

This negative propaganda should not be tolerated, he said after inaugurating the 'Constitution and National Unity Conference' organised by the Social Welfare Department at the Palace Grounds here.

It should be realised that people who are against the Constitution are indulging in negative propaganda; Constitution clearly states freedom, equality and fraternity, the Chief Minister said.

"This propaganda has been going on since it came into effect on January 26, 1950. This should not be tolerated. If the Constitution is protected, we will all survive. Otherwise we will be in danger", Siddaramaiah said.

Eradicating social inequality is the responsibility of every government, he added.

In a society with social and economic inequality, political democracy can succeed only when it rests on the foundations of social democracy, Siddaramaiah said.

"For the Constitution to succeed, it is important to know in whose hands the power rests. The Constitution will succeed if it is in the hands of those who are in favour of the Constitution, equality and those who want to build a humane society, he said.

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

