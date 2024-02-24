Kejriwal's Cong alliance shows he has lost connection with Delhiites: BJP

The BJP on Saturday slammed the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls and alleged the move "shows Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost his connection" with the Delhiites.

"Kejriwal's alliance with the Congress shows he has lost his connection with the Delhiites. The AAP knows that rural population, traders and Dalits of Delhi are not with them," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

"By deciding to ally with the Congress, the Delhi CM who has 62 of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly has shown that he has lost faith of almost half of Delhi," he added.

Sachdeva said the people of Delhi are "shocked to see" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress forming an electoral alliance and added that, irrespective of the collaboration, the BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi.

"Irrespective of this alliance, the BJP will win all 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi with huge margin on the basis of support from all sections of the society," Sachdeva said.

"The people of Delhi are surprised that till the other day, both the Congress and the AAP called each other corrupt and today they formed an alliance," he added.

The AAP will contest four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Congress three, the parties said on Saturday as they announced their seat-sharing arrangements for the national capital, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana.

There are seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi and all were won by the BJP in the 2019 polls.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik announced the AAP will contest the New Delhi, the West Delhi, the South Delhi and the East Delhi seats, while his party will contest the Chandni Chowk, the Northeast Delhi and the Northwest Delhi seats.

Speaking about the seat-sharing formula between the AAP and the Congress, Sachdeva alleged that by giving the Northwest Delhi seat to the Congress, the AAP leadership has confirmed that it has lost connect with the rural population and the Dalit voters.

"Northwest Delhi is a SC reserved seat of large rural population along with huge scheduled caste population. By surrendering that seat, the AAP has proven that they don't connect with the rural and the Dalit population anymore," he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari lashed out at the AAP and the Congress alleging that Kejriwal-led party has been disappointed with the seat-sharing formula in the alliance.

"Kejriwal attacked the Congress time and again and removed it from power in Delhi, but now they are forming an alliance. The alliance also shows both the parties' disappointments. The parties collaborated for their own benefits," he said.

Tiwari alleged the AAP "doesn't care about the citizens well being" and added that they have formed an alliance "for their own benefits".

"Two parties joining hands doesn't mean they can garner more votes from the citizens. They don't care about the well-being of the Delhiites, they only care about their personal benefits," he alleged.