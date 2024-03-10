People faced bullets for Ram Temple, PM transformed India in 10 yrs: Birla

Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Sunday slammed the previous opposition parties' governments and said people had to face bullets for Ram Temple and wait for more than seven decades for the abolition of Article 370.

Birla, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Bundi parliamentary constituency, said the country has largely changed in the past 10 years of the Narendra Modi government and is set to further transform over the next five.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Birla, also the Lok Sabha Speaker, was addressing a gathering in the Khel Sankul in Bundi city, where he inaugurated a swimming pool costing Rs 5.50 crore.

The lawmaker said this is the time of "religious and spiritual renaissance" in the country and India will become a developed nation under the current dispensation.

He also praised the central government for ridding the nation of colonial-era penal laws and replacing them with three recently passed criminal-justice laws.

"The day those colonial laws were scrapped and changed, the country was set free from the mentality of slavery," Birla said.

He urged the people to keep themselves physically and mentally fit to turn India into a Viksit Bharat.

He said hundreds of sportspersons would be trained in the Khel Sankul here in Bundi.

Sports projects worth Rs 21 crore are underway in the Khel Sankul, meanwhile, another 21 crore would be sanctioned in the time come, he said.

Birla told reporters that work on sports facilities, including a hostel for sportspersons, worth Rs 100 crore would be carried out in the Khel Sankul.