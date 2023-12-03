Home / Politics / People have rejected caste-based politics of Congress: Anurag Singh Thakur

People have rejected caste-based politics of Congress: Anurag Singh Thakur

Anurag Thakur further said that women in Rajasthan had made up their minds to vote against the Congress for allegations of corruption and poor handling of women's security in the state

The BJP leader said that the party fought the state assembly elections with "full strength" and "received the blessings from the people
ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and said that people have rejected the Congress for playing caste-baseD politics.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The country has faith in PM Modi. All states have shown that only one guarantee works and that is Modi's guarantee. People want a double-engine government. Congress' guarantees have failed. People have rejected the Congress governments. Now those who want to go abroad for vacation can go. People have shown Congress that if you do caste-based politics, there is only one answer. People want good governance, development and double-engine government of PM Modi."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Anurag Thakur further said that women in Rajasthan had made up their minds to vote against the Congress for allegations of corruption and poor handling of women's security in the state.

"The more the opposition tried to malign the image of PM Modi the more he evolved with flying colours. For PM Modi youth, women, farmers, and the poor are the only castes in India," he added.

Union Minister Anurag Tomar also praised PM Modi's leadership for the landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh elections. Tomar made the remark while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday.

The BJP leader said that the party fought the state assembly elections with "full strength" and "received the blessings from the people. BJP contested the elections with full strength and as a result, we've received this blessing from the people. I congratulate and thank all the workers"

Referring to himself as an ordinary worker of the party, he said, "It is the victory of party workers, PM Modi's popularity, welfare schemes of state and central governments...I am an ordinary worker of BJP...," he added.

Celebrations have erupted within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan as the party gained the upper hand and crossed the majority mark in these three states.

The BJP is set to form the government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh while the Congress will form a government in Telangana, according to the Election Commission as votes were counted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, for Assembly polls.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Anurag Thakur expresses concern over panchayat election violence in Bengal

India will host Olympics in future, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Revanth Reddy: From ABVP to top contender of CM's post in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Assembly polls: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

SP declares highest assets among regional parties, BRS second: ADR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Anurag Thakurcaste in indiacaste system indiaCaste politics

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story