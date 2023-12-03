Home / Politics / SP declares highest assets among regional parties, BRS second: ADR

Samajwadi Party declared the highest assets among regional parties in the year 2021-22, followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, a report by a democratic reform think tank said.

According to Association for Democratic Reforms, during the financial year 2020-21, SP declared assets totalling Rs 561.46 crore, which increased by 1.23 per cent to Rs 568.369 crore in 2021-22.

The party was followed by BRS which declared total assets of Rs 319.55 crore in FY 2020-21 and Rs 512.24 crore in FY 2021-22.

Between the two years, the total assets of DMK, BJD, and JD(U) increased by 95 per cent.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam declared assets worth Rs 115.708 crore in 2020-21, which increased by 244.88 per cent to over Rs 399 crore in 2021-22.

The Biju Janata Dal had declared assets worth over Rs 194 crore in 2020-21, which increased by 143 per cent to Rs 474 crore in 2021-22, while JD(US) declared assets worth Rs 86 crore in 2020-21, which went up by over 95 per cent to Rs 168 crore in 2021-22.

In the case of the Aam Aadmi Party, its total assets increased by 71.76 per cent between FY 2020-21 and 2021-22, from Rs 21.82 crore to Rs 37.477 crore.

AIADMK and TDP are the only parties among the top 10 parties to show a decrease in their declared annual assets going down by 1.55 per cent and 3.04 per cent respectively, the report said.

AIADMK's assets decreased from Rs 260.166 crore to Rs 256.13 crore and TDP's assets decreased from Rs 133.423 crore to Rs 129.372 crore between FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

