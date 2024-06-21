Home / Politics / People should incorporate yoga in daily life to avail its benefits: Nadda

People should incorporate yoga in daily life to avail its benefits: Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda performed yoga at the Yamuna Sports complex on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga

Union Minister JP Nadda performs yoga at Yamuna Sports Complex on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday urged citizens to incorporate yoga into their day-to-day lives to yield its benefits.

The minister, who performed yoga at the Yamuna Sports complex on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), noted that the United Nations General Assembly, heeding to a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had made a declaration to observe June 21 every year as IDY.

"Since then, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Yoga has reached every corner of the world. I got the opportunity to perform yoga with enthusiasts today. Citizens should adopt yoga in their day-to-day life to avail the benefits," Nadda said.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel led the IDY celebrations at AIIMS and performed yoga with doctors and healthcare workers and health ministry officials.

The day was also celebrated at Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospitals.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

