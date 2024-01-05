Home / Politics / People will not vote for Congress: AIUDF chief on Bharat Nyay Yatra

People will not vote for Congress: AIUDF chief on Bharat Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi will start the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur on January 14

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', but people will not vote for Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is a son of the Nehru family. When he goes to any place, people will gather there and people will see him as a hero. But people will not vote for him, for Congress. It won't work," Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday to the media after attending a public meeting at the Baghmara Char area in Assam's Barpeta district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rahul Gandhi will start the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur on January 14.

Badruddin Ajmal also said that, earlier, he (Rahul Gandhi) travelled around 50 per cent of the country and it was good.

"But what they got the results in the election, did they get the expected results?" asked Ajmal.

On the other hand, in reply to a question about ED serving notices to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AIUDF Chief said that Modi ji does not have a new line to create pressure and they will put Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren into jail.

"It's a threat to the INDIA alliance. If you people don't sit quietly then we will hand over everyone to the ED one by one. They will try to scare as many people as possible," Ajmal said.

'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 States and 85 districts.

After the announcement of the Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the objective of the Yatra is 'Sabke liye Nyay' (Justice for everyone).

"This Yatra is going to start on January 14th from Imphal and end on March 20th in Mumbai. This Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. It will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra," Venugopal said.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Assam CM creating divide between Muslims, Asamese people: Badruddin Ajmal

Congress renames 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Cong intensifies LS poll preparations, discusses manifesto & seat-sharing

ED summons: Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal, accuses Centre of misusing power

INDIA bloc all about infighting, says BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to include Arunachal Pradesh

68 Rajya Sabha members including nine Union ministers to retire in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressBadruddin AjmalSonia GandhiBJPLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story